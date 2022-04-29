ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men attacked with baseball bat in Brighton Heights

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Police said a baseball bat was used to assault two men in Brighton Heights.

11 News went back to the scene of the crime, where people said they are absolutely shocked to hear about the incident and the weapon used to carry out the assault.

Early Friday morning, small businesses and homes in the area were illuminated by the lights of police cars and ambulances, after the victims were violently assaulted.

“There isn’t much crime around here,” said Madison, who lives nearby. “At least on the main road, I have never heard or seen anything.”

Police said the assault left one of the men in stable condition and the other in critical condition with severe head injuries.

Neighbors on and off camera told Channel 11 this is an unexpected and unsettling crime.

According to police, there is no information on any potential suspects.

Stay with Channel 11 for more updates on this developing story.

