ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nio's ET5 Production Plan On Track, First Tooling Trial Builds Roll Off NeoPark Plant

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEpT4_0fNufgo600

Despite the trying geopolitical environment, Chinese EV maker Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is progressing with its production plans for its ET5 sedan.

What Happened: The first tooling trial builds of Nio's ET5 sedan rolled off the production line at the NeoPark plant, the Shanghai-based company said in a statement. The NeoPark is the company's second manufacturing base after its Hefei plant, and construction work at the facility began in late April 2021.

It marked the completion of the production line at the NeoPark plant, setting it up for production validation, the company said.

"On April 29, 2021, NIO's second manufacturing base started the construction. It only took one year from ground-breaking to the TT builds of a brand-new model rolling off the production line, marking an industry-leading speed," the company said.

It will start mass production officially in the third quarter of this year.

The NeoPark is a smart EV industry park, featuring smart manufacturing, R&D and living community, and eco-cultural space.

Why It's Important: After a launch-deprived year in 2021, Nio announced three new vehicles for the current year. The company began delivering the first of the three vehicles – the ET7 sedan – in late March.

The imminent launch of the ET5 sedan and the proposed ES7 SUV will likely help boost production volume. Therefore, the update from the company assumes importance, especially as EV manufacturers in China are facing supply chain challenges.

In premarket trading Friday, Nio shares were jumping 5.49% to $17.86, according to BenzingaPro data

Photo via Company

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
Benzinga

US-Russian Prisoner Swap Begs Question For Biden: What About Brittney Griner And Paul Whelan?

Russia releases a U.S. Marine veteran in a prisoner exchange. Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan remain trapped in Russia. The Biden administration participated in a prisoner swap with Russia last week involving the exchange of a convicted Russian drug smuggler jailed in Connecticut for Trevor Reed a Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia since 2019. Meanwhile, the fate of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and former marine Paul Whelan remains unclear.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Line#Mass Production#Vehicles#Chinese#Ev#Tt#Neopark
TheStreet

The Roadster Is Tesla and Elon Musk's New Cash Machine

There is no doubt that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominates the electric-vehicle market. The Austin automaker produced 305,407 vehicles in the first quarter and deliver 310,048 despite supply-chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which worsened soaring raw-materials prices like nickel. Chief Executive Elon Musk's group should...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

German automaker Volkswagen ( (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024...
BUSINESS
Kristen Walters

Car prices expected to surge as auto production grinds to a halt due to supply chain struggles

New car production has slowed or completely halted at many factories because manufacturers can't get all the parts they need. Supergenijalac/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) According to Mark Wakefield of Alix Partners automotive unit, "you only need to miss one part" not to be able to complete the production of a new car. Unfortunately, this is the exact problem that many car manufacturers are facing right now.
fordauthority.com

Ford Has Lost $5.4 Billion On Its Rivian Investment

In November 2021, Rivian – the EV startup that Ford partially hitched its wagon to several years ago – had an immensely successful IPO. As Ford Authority reported at the time, its market cap quickly blew past both Ford and GM, and for a period of time existed as the most valuable company with zero revenue. However, the fledging EV automaker has experienced a number of significant setbacks since then, and combined with the uneasiness exacerbated by the ongoing chip shortage and the situation in Ukraine, has resulted in a significant contraction of its stock price. Now, Ford has officially disclosed how much it’s lost by holding on to its Rivian shares, and it’s a staggering $5.4 billion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Ford Motor loses $3.1 billion due to chip shortage and Rivian

Ford Motor said it lost $3.1 billion over the past three months and its revenue slid, in part because of a shortage of semiconductor chips which limited the number of pickups and SUVs available for sale in North America, but also as a result of its heavy investment in electric-vehicle startup Rivian.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Unconfirmed Reports Claim Putin To Undergo Cancer Surgery, Temporarily Transfer Power To Ex-KGB Chief

There has been no independent confirmation of the story. Putin confidant Nikolai Patrushev alleged to temporarily run the country. Unconfirmed reports are surfacing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to undergo cancer surgery and will temporarily transfer his authority to Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council, while he is undergoing the medical procedure.
HEALTH
electrek.co

Mary Barra says GM will begin tying executive compensation to success of its EV targets

In a recent interview, General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra stated that long-term executive compensation will be contingent upon the American automaker reaching specific targets for its transition into electrification. With some bold targets already in place, what better way to get the suits paid than to dangle a zero-emissions carrot in front of them?
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Kills Datsun For Good

Nine years ago, Nissan revived the Datsun brand to sell cheap, poorly made, unsafe cars to third-world countries. India, Russia, Indonesia, and South Africa were the original target countries. Russia and Indonesia dropped the brand in 2020, and now India is done with it as well. Since the car is produced in India, it will force South Africans to ditch the brand. The vehicles produced by the plant in India will still be sold via the various Datsun dealerships, but only until stock runs out.
CARS
Benzinga

Why Is Tron Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Today?

Tron (TRX) spiked nearly 11% to $0.73 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. The Justin Sun-founded coin is riding high on a recent announcement of a new stablecoin called USDD or Decentralized USD on its network. Tron’s spike at press time exceeded the 24-hour gains seen in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy