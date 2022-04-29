ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Touts Higher Education Investments

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
(Springfield, IL) — Illinois leaders are touting large investments in higher...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 91,302 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,856 confirmed infections for every […]
