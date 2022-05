OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker says he has filed two bills that mirror Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. The first bill, House Bill 1074, would prohibit school educators from teaching students in kindergarten through fifth grade about sexual orientation or gender identity. The measure also would direct any curriculum taught in grades six through 12 must be age and developmentally appropriate for students.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO