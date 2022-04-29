Look into Ohio's past on Historic Marker Day

503 Cocktail Lab + Tasting Room bar director Jake Humburg was named Iowa's top mixologist in the Iowa Restaurant Association's annual Mixology Championships last week.Zoom in: "Between the Frames" is one of four drinks Humburg made in the competition, which included a $1,000 prize. The cocktail has Templeton rye, blanc vermouth, fig jam, kumquat, black tea, hopped-lemon bitters and MSG.Drink it: Three of the drinks are on the Lab's menu at 503 Locust St. in Des Moines.Open Tuesday-Thursday 4pm-9pm; Friday and Saturday 4pm-11pm. "Between the Frames," one of last week's winning drinks. Photo courtesy of 503 Cocktail Lab + Tasting Room

DES MOINES, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO