Look into Ohio's past on Historic Marker Day

By Tyler Buchanan
 3 days ago

Today's a big day for us history nerds: It's National Historic Marker Day. Flashback: Ohio started issuing its brown-colored markers in the 1950s around the time of its sesquicentennial (150th...

