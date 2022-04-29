ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What to do in Columbus this weekend

By Alissa Widman Neese
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

💀 Browse the strange and unusual at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo, featuring taxidermy, horror decor and creepy collectibles. 11am-3pm, Saturday. Free!. Ohio Expo Center. 🌳 Celebrate...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Since 1897, the Ringside Café has been a fixture of downtown Columbus. The burgers are produced entirely of 100% Angus meat. The "Ali" is a three-quarter-pounder who is eager to face its next foe. The Smokin Joe BBQ Bacon Burger and the Oscar De La Hoya, which has a Latin twist, are also crowd favorites.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus’ first sober bar inspired by owners’ recovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Columbus natives have opened the city’s very first sober bar, providing a space where people could enjoy a fun atmosphere without the pressure of alcohol. It’s an endeavor inspired by their own sobriety. There are dozens of bars across Columbus, but none quite like The Dry Mill, located on South […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Volunteers turn out to clean up Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several volunteers gathered to take part in the city’s first Cleaner Columbus event Saturday. NBC4 was a proud sponsor of the event. Many people demonstrated how much they love where they live by canvassing local neighborhoods and trying to clear out as much litter and debris as possible. Despite the morning […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

LIST: Festivals, concerts and other events happening in central Ohio this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in central Ohio is typically accompanied by warm and sunny days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside. Even more events are expected to return this year compared to last in the wake of an ease on COVID-19 restrictions, and central Ohioans are looking ahead to a more "normal" summer season filled with eventful fun.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Parking in Columbus? Pay with your license plate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus will usher in a new way to pay for parking in the city starting this week. Beginning May 3, parking meters in certain sections of Columbus will be replaced with pay-by-plate kiosks. Along with the ParkColumbus app, the city said this will give commuters another way to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marathon to close several Downtown Columbus roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With thousands of runners expected to flood the streets of Columbus during the OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon on Saturday, several roads are shutting down for the event. From 5 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, the following roads will be closed: High Street from Broad Street to Rich Street West […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Spade
NBC4 Columbus

Changes coming to COTA routes starting Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is making scheduled changes to a handful of bus lines starting Monday. The following transit lines are affected by changes: 5 Refugee / W 5th Avenue 21 Hilliard-Rome 41 Crosswoods – Polaris 42 Sharon Woods 43 Westerville 44 Easton 45 New Albany 46 Gahanna 51 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Twin Cities

Craft brewers flow into Minneapolis for major conference

Minneapolis is the center of the craft beer universe, at least for the next few days.What's happening: The Craft Brewers Conference, which runs Monday through Thursday at the convention center, is expected to draw more than 9,000 attendees representing 1,200 breweries from all 50 states. Why it matters: The annual gathering is a big deal in the beer world. But it's also cheers-worthy for downtown's tourism and hospitality industries. The event, which is the biggest conference to hit the convention center since 2019, is projected to generate $12 million in direct spending locally, per the Brewers Association.Plus: Local breweries will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Try the mother of all milkshakes at The Yard

If you're looking for an absolutely over-the-top treat to satisfy your sweet tooth, head down to The Yard Milkshake Bar, newly opened in the Short North. What's happening: This is the first Midwest location for the chain since its 2019 "Shark Tank" success. The intrigue: The chain's specialty shakes served...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
87K+
Followers
40K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy