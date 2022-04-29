Trolley District's East Market opens this weekend

Minneapolis is the center of the craft beer universe, at least for the next few days.What's happening: The Craft Brewers Conference, which runs Monday through Thursday at the convention center, is expected to draw more than 9,000 attendees representing 1,200 breweries from all 50 states. Why it matters: The annual gathering is a big deal in the beer world. But it's also cheers-worthy for downtown's tourism and hospitality industries. The event, which is the biggest conference to hit the convention center since 2019, is projected to generate $12 million in direct spending locally, per the Brewers Association.Plus: Local breweries will...

