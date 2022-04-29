ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Your Washington Weekend | April 29-May 1

By Chelsea Cirruzzo
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

See ya, April showers. Hello, May flowers. Calling all singles: Metrobar is holding a dating event (aptly called Singles Tracking). Come for the chance to meet the one, stay for the live music. Saturday, April 30. 🎵 Petworth...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Craft brewers flow into Minneapolis for major conference

Minneapolis is the center of the craft beer universe, at least for the next few days.What's happening: The Craft Brewers Conference, which runs Monday through Thursday at the convention center, is expected to draw more than 9,000 attendees representing 1,200 breweries from all 50 states. Why it matters: The annual gathering is a big deal in the beer world. But it's also cheers-worthy for downtown's tourism and hospitality industries. The event, which is the biggest conference to hit the convention center since 2019, is projected to generate $12 million in direct spending locally, per the Brewers Association.Plus: Local breweries will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

From Pride to Holidazzle, big events set for the Twin Cities in 2022

Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.Here are the top seven events happening in the Twin Cities starting this spring.1. MSP Film FestivalWhat: Enjoy more than 200 films from around the world, plus parties, panels and networking events.Details: The fest takes place May 5-19 at multiple venues. Check here for updates closer to the event.C0st: Tickets start at $15+. Get them, along with all-access passes here.2. Twin Cities PrideWhat: Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at this event with local vendors, a beer garden and music stages.Details: The annual festival takes place at Loring...
FESTIVAL
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
87K+
Followers
40K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy