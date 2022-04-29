ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool's Salah named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfs5f_0fNudvsB00

April 29 (Reuters) - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named England's Men's Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA), with the Egypt international picking up the award for the second time.

Salah, who also won in 2018, got 48% of the vote, ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham United's Declan Rice who came second and third respectively.

The 29-year-old has 30 goals and 14 assists in 44 games for Liverpool this season and remains a key part of Juergen Klopp's team, who are one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with five matches left.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr took home the Women's Footballer of the Year award with 40% of the vote, beating Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema and City's Lauren Hemp.

Australia international Kerr is the top scorer in the Women's Super League this season with 18 goals.

Both Salah and Kerr will receive their awards on May 5, the FWA said.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Arsenal#Fwa Men S Footballer Of#City#The Women S Super League
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
BBC

Watford v Burnley: Team news

Watford make three changes to the team that lost 5-1 at Manchester City last weekend. Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia return after missing the trip to Etihad Stadium through injury, while Joao Pedro is also restored to the side. Jeremy Ngakia and Joshua King are among the substitutes, but Tom...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Napoli crushes Sassuolo 6-1 to end miserable run

MILAN (AP) — Napoli salvaged some pride as it crushed Sassuolo 6-1 on Saturday to consolidate third place in Serie A and bounce back from a miserable run. Dries Mertens scored twice, while there were also goals from Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Amir Rrahmani in a rampant display from Napoli, which was 4-0 up after 21 minutes.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FOX Sports

Liverpool wins 1-0 at Newcastle to keep pressure on City

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Liverpool kept its quadruple hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday to maintain pressure on Premier League title rival Manchester City. Naby Keita's classy first-half goal at St. James’ Park was enough to send Liverpool two points ahead of City, which plays...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Newcastle welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park hoping to knock back their visitors’ title hopes.Eddie Howe’s side are enjoying a good run of form and have propelled themsleves into the top half.LIVE! Follow all the action from Newcastle vs Liverpool with our live blogThey will hope to prey on a Liverpool team potentially wearied by a short turnaround from Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal. Jurgen Klopp’s side recognise that they may need to win every game to overhaul Manchester City and win the title. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Seeking spot in Europe, Atalanta draws with Salernitana 1-1

ROME (AP) — A late equalizer earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Salernitana in Serie A on Monday, keeping alive the Bergamo club’s chances of extending its five-year streak of playing in Europe. Atalanta remained eighth but moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina, with only the...
UEFA
BBC

Judo: Britain's Gemma Howell wins gold at European Championship

Britain's Gemma Howell won gold in the -63kg category at the European Judo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She beat World Championship silver medallist Andreja Leski and European Under-23 champion Szofi Ozbas on her route to a final against Laura Fazliu. Howell, 31, registered two waza-ari scores as she dominated the...
SPORTS
Reuters

Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate league title with team

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - About 150,000 jubilant Real Madrid fans flocked to the city's central Cibeles fountain on Saturday to join the players for a celebration of their record-extending 35th LaLiga title which was clinched with a 4-0 home win against Espanyol. The supporters started gathering around the central...
UEFA
BBC

Fulham 7-0 Luton Town: Fulham clinch Championship title with emphatic Luton victory

Record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic reached 43 goals in a season by scoring twice as Fulham clinched the Championship title in style with a 7-0 win over Luton Town. Tom Cairney scored the team's 100th goal of the campaign with a thunderous first-half strike and a thumping long-range shot from Kenny Tete doubled the tally, as Luton crumbled under injuries and Fulham's dominance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Reading’s Deanne Rose: ‘Representation and role models matter so much in sports’

Deanne Rose may be living more than 3,000 miles from home, after being signed by Reading last July, but that hasn’t dented her plans to give back to the community she grew up in. In June, she will hold her first soccer camp in her hometown of Alliston in Ontario, Canada, for girls aged between eight and 14. “I thought it was the perfect opportunity when I come back home to be able to give them something,” she says of her plans. “Representation and role models just matter so much in sports and for young kids growing up … I want [the camp] to be really enjoyable and set the platform and the landscape for what it could be in the future.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy