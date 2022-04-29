Fire tears through home in Fayette County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County family says they're counting their blessings after a suspected natural gas explosion damaged their home. Aspyn Elliot says after the explosion, she grabbed her child and dog and headed for the door, hoping to get away from the home as quickly as possible."We kind of smelled gas and we heard the big explosion and the glass shattering," she said. Elliot, her 2-year-old daughter Annabelle and two other family members were inside when the explosion rocked the neighborhood around 7:30 Wednesday morning."We came out of our room and there was glass everywhere and smoke...

