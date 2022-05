LISBON, May 3 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia (GALP.LS) on Tuesday reported a six-fold rise in adjusted first-quarter profit, boosted by soaring global crude prices and higher production. Galp said its adjusted net profit rose to 155 million euros ($162.77 million), from 26 million a year...

