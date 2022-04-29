ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub, driver also injured

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people standing in the parking lot of a popular Birmingham nightclub were injured early Friday morning when they were hit by a speeding car, according...

