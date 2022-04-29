ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool talking point: 'I can't wait to see what comes next'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile I wasn’t exactly at peace with it, I’d kind of had my head around the fact that Jurgen Klopp was going to leave Liverpool in 2024. The news is absolutely fantastic. He...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold undaunted by Liverpool’s quadruple quest

Trent Alexander-Arnold feels an appropriate person to discuss what Jurgen Klopp calls “the second most important game you can play” and not merely because, at the tender age of 23, he is already midway through his third. Liverpool’s history in European Cup or Champions League semi-finals dates back to 1965 and incorporates eight times when they have progressed to what Klopp terms the biggest match of all, but Alexander-Arnold was the architect of their greatest moment on this stage. It was his quickly taken corner, when only two people in Anfield felt alert to the possibility, that led to Divock...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Villarreal v Liverpool: Does Unai Emery get respect he deserves?

Guiding unfancied Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals ought to have been a career highlight for Unai Emery, the manager who has taken a team from a town with a smaller population than Clacton-on-Sea to the pinnacle of European football. Yet a common theme of the Yellow Submarine's run to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Unai Emery waits to play his hand as Villarreal plot ‘perfect game’ against Liverpool

Unai Emery summed it up fairly well in his post-match press conference last week. “We wanted to win, we weren’t able to. We wanted to draw, we weren’t able to. We wanted to keep the score down to one, we weren’t able to. We wanted to score and couldn’t.” In other words, things have not exactly gone to plan for Villarreal in this Champions League semi-final tie so far. “But at home,” he added, “let’s see what we can do.”There were parts of the first leg at Anfield that resembled one of Liverpool’s more straightforward Premier League engagements this season....
PREMIER LEAGUE

