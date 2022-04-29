Liverpool talking point: 'I can't wait to see what comes next'

Unai Emery summed it up fairly well in his post-match press conference last week. “We wanted to win, we weren’t able to. We wanted to draw, we weren’t able to. We wanted to keep the score down to one, we weren’t able to. We wanted to score and couldn’t.” In other words, things have not exactly gone to plan for Villarreal in this Champions League semi-final tie so far. “But at home,” he added, “let’s see what we can do.”There were parts of the first leg at Anfield that resembled one of Liverpool’s more straightforward Premier League engagements this season....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 47 MINUTES AGO