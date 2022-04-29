Zion Johnson selected No. 17 by Los Angeles Chargers

Connor Overton allowed one run on three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings on Saturday against the Rockies. He struck out three and did not factor into the decision. Overton was called up for a spot start after two successful starts at Triple-A and acquitted himself well, especially considering he was pitching in Colorado. He threw five different pitches at least 15% of the time and allowed just four hard-hit balls all night. The Reds are desperate for starting pitching, and considering they have a doubleheader against the Pirates next week, it's certainly possible that Overton earns himself another start. He's worth monitoring in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO