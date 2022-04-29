ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Zion Johnson selected No. 17 by Los Angeles Chargers

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected OL Zion Johnson with the number seventeen overall pick in...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Tyler Allgeier selected No. 151 by Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have selected RB Tyler Allgeier with the No. 151 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Falcons went with the redshirt junior out of BYU who posted great numbers at the collegiate level. He had the 4th most rush yards in the nation with 1601 yards and posted 23 touchdowns, leading the nation. He is clearly capable of producing, it has just been a question if he can do it at the next level. In Atlanta, Patterson should remain the lead back, but it feels like a logjam behind him and Allgeier could take advantage.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Nick Muse selected No. 227 by Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have selected TE Nick Muse at No. 227 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 259-pound former South Carolina Gamecock started all 13 games last season, collecting 20 receptions for 222 yards and two TDs. His strengths are more in run-blocking than pass-catching, limiting his potential in the NFL. He is projected to be a low roster/practice squad player so he can be ignored in fantasy formats for now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Brock Purdy selected No. 262 by San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have selected QB Brock Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound QB from Iowa State ranked fourth in the FBS in completion percentage at 71.7%, completing 292 of 407 passes for 3,188 yards, 19 TD passes, and eight interceptions. He has strong hands and effortlessly makes his way through progressions, and he struggles with taking calculated risks on deep balls and tight-window throws. Purdy lands on an interesting team, and with all the possible upheaval in San Francisco, he could break out of his Mr. Irrelevant status from draft day. Dynasty managers in super deep leagues might want to take a flyer on him.
SANTA CLARA, CA
fantasypros.com

Cole Turner selected No. 149 by Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders selected TE Cole Turner with the No. 149 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end from Nevada has a NextGen Stats score of 68 and is projected to be a bottom-of-the-roster or practice squad addition. Turner caught 62 passes for 677 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. Washington has Logan Thomas as TE1, but he has a concerning injury history in his short career. Still, fantasy managers needn't concern themselves with Turner unless things change in training camp.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Inglewood, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Draft Rankings: Tight Ends (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Juan Soto goes yard on Friday against Giants

Soto's home run went 409 feet and was his fourth of the season. He's still stuck on just five RBI, an almost comically low total, but as Bryce Harper showed last year, totals like that can change quickly. Soto is also batting just .253 but has a .291 xBA. In other words, he's the same old elite player he has been for years, and it's only a matter of time before his numbers catch up to his talent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Kevin Harris selected No. 183 by New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have selected RB Kevin Harris with No. 183 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Patriots continue to build their backfield with the addition of Harris. Sitting at 5' 10", 221 pounds, Harris can be a versatile back for Patriots after serving in a three-down role at South Carolina. He will certainly have to earn his playing time, however, with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson likely the clear top two backs.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Carson Strong agrees to UDFA deal with Eagles

The Eagles have signed former Nevada QB Carson Strong as an undrafted free agent, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He received a $20,000 signing bonus and a $300,000 base guarantee in a clear indication that he was a priority free agent for the Eagles who will have a chance to make the roster. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Espn#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Espn Nfl Draft
fantasypros.com

EJ Perry signs with Philadelphia

The Eagles have been active in the UDFA quarterback market, bring in Perry as well as Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, who received a sizeable deal. The team will look to have some competition for some roster spots, and those two are poised to duke it out in the offseason programs. Strong projects to be the better prospect, but Perry will have a fair shot at competing for a spot on the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

10 NFL Draft Winners & Losers (2022 Fantasy Football)

This was one of the most fun and surprising NFL Drafts in recent memory. We were all extremely wrong about when most QBs would leave the board, and we got the joy of seeing Round 1 be all about the WRs. Now that it’s all in the books, we’ve got our featured experts here to share their thoughts on which players were the biggest winners and losers of the draft.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Free Agent Justyn Ross signs contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, Free Agent WR Justyn Ross is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Ross recently had a surgery done by a well known Steelers doctor on his upper cervical spine which included two separate fusions, the surgery resulted in the Clemson WR falling off of most teams draft boards. The Clemson standout has a lot of potential if he can stay healthy as he posted 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in just his first two seasons before the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Connor Overton solid in season debut on Saturday against Rockies

Connor Overton allowed one run on three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings on Saturday against the Rockies. He struck out three and did not factor into the decision. Overton was called up for a spot start after two successful starts at Triple-A and acquitted himself well, especially considering he was pitching in Colorado. He threw five different pitches at least 15% of the time and allowed just four hard-hit balls all night. The Reds are desperate for starting pitching, and considering they have a doubleheader against the Pirates next week, it's certainly possible that Overton earns himself another start. He's worth monitoring in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Miguel Sano (knee) to be placed on 10-day IL

Sano missed some time, returned Saturday, and then left the game after experiencing soreness. The Twins need to get their active roster down to 26 players anyway, but with the way Sano was limping on Sunday before the game, it looks like he'll need some time to recover. Given his incredibly slow start, fantasy managers should not feel compelled to hold him.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable to play Monday

Butler has been dealing with right-knee inflammation that has forced him to miss some time, and he is considered day-to-day for now. It looks more likely that not that he will play, but if he is inactive, fantasy managers can look for Tyler Herro (illness) and P.J. Tucker (calf) to see additional run in his absence.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jose Miranda receives promotion to Majors

The former Twins' minor league player of the year will receive his first taste of major-league action. He has struggled a bit in 2022, going 22-for-86 with a slash line of .256/.295/.442 through the first 21 games. However, last season, he slashed .343/.397/.563 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs. Fantasy managers who roster him should activate him, and those who are looking for third-base help should take a flyer on the 23-year-old.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Falcons Draft Desmond Ridder: Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

Let’s take a look at the redraft and dynasty fantasy football impact of the Atlanta Falcons’ selection of Desmond Ridder. Desmond Ridder was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft at pick 74. He was connected to the Falcons throughout the draft process often drawing comparisons to Marcus Mariota, who signed with the Falcons this offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

LA Chargers decline 5th-year option on Jerry Tillery

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, the Los Angeles Chargers have declined the 5th-year option on DL Jerry Tillery. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Despite the Chargers declining the 5th-year option on Tillery the team has spoken that the defensive lineman remains well within their long term plans. Chargers GM Tom Telesco also stated that "I expect an even bigger role this year" of his defensive lineman meaning he may be worth a look in any IDP leagues and will have to wait until 2023 for a new contract.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Willie Calhoun optioned to Triple-A; hopes to be traded

Calhoun’s frustration may be justified, given how the Rangers have alternated giving him a shot and then keeping him in the minors at various times throughout his career. At the same time, he’s slashing just .136/.283/.273 this season, and there isn’t a spot for him to play every day. The Rangers almost certainly won’t trade him yet with his value so low, but given his pedigree, managers in deeper dynasty leagues should hold him for a little while longer to see if he can latch on to a team that will give him a shot to play regularly.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Titans Draft Malik Willis: Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

Let’s take a look at the redraft and dynasty fantasy football impact of the Tennessee Titans’ selection of Malik Willis. The Malik Willis slide ends at No. 86, with the Liberty quarterback landing in Tennessee. With a third-round investment, I seriously doubt that Willis sees the field in 2022 unless Ryan Tannehill gets hurt or crumbles entirely.
NFL
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (5/2) PREMIUM

There are six games on Monday’s main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel. The fun begins at 6:40 pm ET. The suggested pitchers and stacks are reduced by one from their standard size for tonight’s small-ish slate. Monday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. I wouldn't fault anyone for liking Zac Gallen...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy