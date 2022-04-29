Zion Johnson selected No. 17 by Los Angeles Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers have selected QB Brock Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound QB from Iowa State ranked fourth in the FBS in completion percentage at 71.7%, completing 292 of 407 passes for 3,188 yards, 19 TD passes, and eight interceptions. He has strong hands and effortlessly makes his way through progressions, and he struggles with taking calculated risks on deep balls and tight-window throws. Purdy lands on an interesting team, and with all the possible upheaval in San Francisco, he could break out of his Mr. Irrelevant status from draft day. Dynasty managers in super deep leagues might want to take a flyer on him.
