Gov. Hogan visits Clene Nanomedicine for an update

NORTH EAST — Donning a white lab coat and goggles, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan took a tour of Clene Nanmedicine to see how the company located in North East’s Principio Business Park makes its propriety gold nanocrystal medicine.

Accompanied by other state and Cecil County officials, Hogan not only toured the lab but heard from Mark Mortenson, founder and chief science officer, how successful Clene has been in developing potential treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

Holding a small bottle of dark liquid up for all to see, Mortenson explained that there are a quadrillion clean gold nanocrystals in each. The patient drinks a bottle each day.

“It allows the nanoparticles to get inside of you and things happen,” he said. Namely, the particles may work by potentially restoring the damage done by these neurodegenerative diseases.

“Our goal is not just disease modification. Our goal is a clinical development to get you here,” he gestured, showing a higher, healthier, upright patient.

He showed Hogan a photo he received the day before of an ALS sufferer who has been taking the Clene treatment through an approved early access protocol for more than 2 years.

Mortenson told Hogan the patient was too sick to be a trial subject so he was actually receiving compassionate care.

“He looks pretty good,” Hogan said as he looked at the photo on Mortenson’s phone.

According to Mortenson, none of the patients have experienced any serious adverse effects related to Clene's drug.

“We’re going to make a lot of people think about what is biology,” he said.

It works because the crystals can get past the brain barrier, which other medicines cannot.

“Once inside the body it acts as a catalyst and helps normal functions that have been challenged,” he said. “We’ve shown in human brains with spectroscopy that we change the energy level of the brain.”

That’s a reversal of what these diseases do; they rob the brain of the ability to maintain necessary energy levels.

After hearing all this, Mortenson explained how the company has gone public and is raising capital to cover future phases and production.

“We could begin selling in 2024 if FDA grants are approved,” he said, showing Hogan his blue prints for the former WL Gore building on Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton. Realistically, he said Clene would need even more production facilities.

“Well we just came from a nice flag raising at Bainbridge,” Hogan said, adding there are four warehouse facilities to be built in Port Deposit.