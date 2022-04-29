ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

Gov. Hogan visits Clene Nanomedicine for an update

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cY8Dl_0fNuZJq500

NORTH EAST — Donning a white lab coat and goggles, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan took a tour of Clene Nanmedicine to see how the company located in North East’s Principio Business Park makes its propriety gold nanocrystal medicine.

Accompanied by other state and Cecil County officials, Hogan not only toured the lab but heard from Mark Mortenson, founder and chief science officer, how successful Clene has been in developing potential treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

Holding a small bottle of dark liquid up for all to see, Mortenson explained that there are a quadrillion clean gold nanocrystals in each. The patient drinks a bottle each day.

“It allows the nanoparticles to get inside of you and things happen,” he said. Namely, the particles may work by potentially restoring the damage done by these neurodegenerative diseases.

“Our goal is not just disease modification. Our goal is a clinical development to get you here,” he gestured, showing a higher, healthier, upright patient.

He showed Hogan a photo he received the day before of an ALS sufferer who has been taking the Clene treatment through an approved early access protocol for more than 2 years.

Mortenson told Hogan the patient was too sick to be a trial subject so he was actually receiving compassionate care.

“He looks pretty good,” Hogan said as he looked at the photo on Mortenson’s phone.

According to Mortenson, none of the patients have experienced any serious adverse effects related to Clene's drug.

“We’re going to make a lot of people think about what is biology,” he said.

It works because the crystals can get past the brain barrier, which other medicines cannot.

“Once inside the body it acts as a catalyst and helps normal functions that have been challenged,” he said. “We’ve shown in human brains with spectroscopy that we change the energy level of the brain.”

That’s a reversal of what these diseases do; they rob the brain of the ability to maintain necessary energy levels.

After hearing all this, Mortenson explained how the company has gone public and is raising capital to cover future phases and production.

“We could begin selling in 2024 if FDA grants are approved,” he said, showing Hogan his blue prints for the former WL Gore building on Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton. Realistically, he said Clene would need even more production facilities.

“Well we just came from a nice flag raising at Bainbridge,” Hogan said, adding there are four warehouse facilities to be built in Port Deposit.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Touts Redevelopment Plan For Defunct Maryland Naval Base, Economic Growth

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan described the redevelopment of a defunct Cecil County naval base as a “game-changing step forward” for Maryland during a ceremony on Thursday. The Maryland state government plans to redevelop the Bainbridge Naval Training Center along with more than 400 acres along the Interstate 95 corridor in an effort to bring thousands of jobs to a part of Maryland that “is home to a major distribution and logistics market,” Hogan said in a social media post. The entire mission of our state government is keeping Maryland open for business. Today we celebrated the culmination of decades of...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

State Police make arrests in massive Eastern Shore drug ring, ties to St. Mary’s

(EASTON, MD) – A combined law enforcement multi-month investigation has led to the indictment of nine people alleged to be part of a significant drug trafficking organization in two Eastern Shore counties. The investigation, initiated by the Caroline County Drug Task Force, looked into information concerning the operation of a drug trafficking organization believed to […] The post State Police make arrests in massive Eastern Shore drug ring, ties to St. Mary’s appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
City
Port Deposit, MD
Cecil County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
North East, MD
North East, MD
Government
County
Cecil County, MD
WTOP

Time is running out to enter Maryland’s $1M VaxCash promotion

If you want a shot at winning Maryland’s $1 million grand prize for getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, time is running out: the final drawing is Tuesday. Marylanders who get their COVID-19 booster shots Monday will still have a chance to win VaxCash. To be eligible, you must...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

While Maryland enacts paid family and medical leave, Congress is stalled

WASHINGTON – Maryland earlier this month became the 10th state to create a paid family and medical leave program for workers, but Congress appears no nearer to enacting similar legislation.  The closest federal lawmakers came to overhauling family and medical leave policy came last fall when Democrats sought improvements as part of the Biden administration’s […] The post While Maryland enacts paid family and medical leave, Congress is stalled appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 37,664 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,656 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Most Romantic Places in Annapolis for a Romantic Weekend

Annapolis is a romantic place for your and your love to visit and explore. With the popularity of online technologies, you can find your love on a wide array of digital dating platforms, and with the help of specialized platforms, you can check out the reviews of completely free dating sites and choose the platform that suits you best. Once you sign up to one of these sites you can browse through different profiles and start chatting about places to visit in Annapolis. To help you with that, here are five romantic Annapolis locations you must definitely check out.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Town Square LIVE News

Pete du Pont remembered as great governor, even better dad

He was a tonic in human form – a stimulant for all who had the pleasure of his company. That’s how Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post columnist George Will described the late Pierre “Pete” du Pont Friday.  Hundreds gathered at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in the Hotel duPont for a celebration of life service nearly a year after the former ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Beebe announces updated visitor policy at Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus

LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced updates to its visitation policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. As of today, April 29th, inpatients at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus may have one well visitor per day between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The visitor will not be allowed to change throughout the day.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nanomedicine
NottinghamMD.com

Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Today is the day. The Makers of Maryland opened the doors to their new location on THE AVENUE at White Marsh at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The shop is located in the space next to Bandito’s, and will be there from May through October with plans for outdoor markets during the holiday season. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 … Continue reading "Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh" The post Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Baltimore Sun

Democratic primary field for Maryland governor crowded, experienced and ‘mostly unsettled’

There are decades of governmental experience and public service among them. Connections they’ve established with voters and relationships with powerful allies have deep roots. Millions in campaign donations are flowing their way. Maryland’s 10-man field is set in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. But in such a crowded pack of viable candidates, the race is anything but ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
660
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy