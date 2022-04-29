ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Final Fantasy 16’ is in the “final stages” of development

By Ali Shutler
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to producer Naiko Yoshida, Final Fantasy 16 is in the “final stages” of development. The comments come via a magazine currently being given away for free in Uniqlo stores in Japan to celebrate its imminent Final Fantasy collaboration. “We’re in the final stages of development for...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

The Verge

A walk through the end with Naoki Yoshida

The problem with a lot of long-lived MMOs is that, eventually, the villains get so powerful that they become absurd. But Naoki Yoshida, game director of Final Fantasy XIV, isn’t worried about villain power creep. In an interview with The Verge, the celebrated director of the phenomenally popular Final Fantasy XIV MMO shared insight into Endwalker’s phenomenal story and why he’s not worried about creating an even bigger Big Bad.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Square Enix to sell many of its western franchises and studios to Embracer Group

Embracer Group has entered an agreement with Square Enix to acquire much of the latter’s western business arm, including intellectual property like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and over 50 back-catalogue games. Announced today (May 2), the deal will be worth around £240million ($300million USD) and include Square Enix studios...
BUSINESS
NME

‘Cult Of The Lamb’ set to release sometime this autumn

The Devolver Digital published Cult Of The Lamb has received a release window following its Gamescom reveal last year. The Cult Of The Lamb release date window was revealed last week (April 28) when PlayStation tweeted it out as part of a “coming soon” video showing off indie titles. According to the video the game is set to release in autumn of this year, although no further details were given.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ esports skin bundles to improve with Season 2

New cosmetic bundles based on nine of the biggest teams in Halo esports will be added to Halo Infinite as part of the Season 2 “Lone Wolves” update on May 3. A short trailer has been uploaded to the Halo Esports YouTube channel showcasing each of the slick-looking HCS (Halo Championship Series) bundles. Every bundle includes an Assault Rifle Coating, Sidekick Coating, Weapon Charm, and Warthog Coating.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
NME

Watch Arcade Fire play their first UK show in four years at London’s KOKO

Arcade Fire returned to London last night (April 29) with a special show at the newly opened KOKO – watch the performance and see the setlist below. The Canadian band made their first UK live appearance since 2018 at the Camden Town venue, which had been closed for three years for a £70million restoration and redevelopment.
MUSIC
NME

‘Perfect Dark’ studio says Crystal Dynamics is still co-developer following Embracer acquisition

Crystal Dynamics will still work on the Perfect Dark reboot with The Initiative following news that the former studio will be acquired by Embracer Group. Earlier today (May 2) it was announced that Square Enix has decided to sell much of its western development arm for around £240million ($300million USD), with that including Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Diablo 2: Resurrected Update Brings Back a Classic Feature

Diablo II: Resurrected got a new update this week that brought back a classic feature found in the original Diablo II game. That feature is the Ladder system which gives players a chance to compete against others via a more competitive way of playing through the game's story with the characters they've built. The Ladder system comes in several different variants and is now available for players to return to or to try for the first time depending on if they played the original Diablo II or not.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Lloyd Banks announces summer release for ‘COTI’ sequel

Lloyd Banks has announced that a sequel to last year’s ‘COTI (The Course Of The Inevitable)’ will be arriving this summer. The former G-Unit rapper took to social media yesterday (April 29) to post a graphic that reads: “COTI2 Summer 2022.”. In the comments section of...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Blossoms share video for new stripped-back version of ‘Everything About You’

Blossoms have shared a special version of ‘Everything About You’ from their new film Ribbon Around The Bomb – watch below. Directed by Edwin Burdis (who worked with Arctic Monkeys on the visuals for ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ and ‘AM’), the project serves as a companion piece to the Stockport band’s fourth album of the same name.
MUSIC
ClutchPoints

EDward Gaming Worlds Skins are here!

Honoring the winners of the 2021 World Championship, here are the EDward Gaming skins. Five champions are set to receive this skin, each the choice of the winning players. The champions are Zoe, Graves, Viego, Yuumi, and Aphelios. EDG Worlds Skins Splash Art. As is customary for the skins awarded...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

New Bad Bunny album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ is arriving this Friday

Bad Bunny has revealed his fourth studio album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, will be released this coming Friday (May 6). The announcement follows on from Bad Bunny’s unique reveal of the album’s title last month, when he announced ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ via a classified car advert. The ad, which was posted under his real name of Benito A. Martinez Ocasio, listed the 2019 Bugatti Chiron 110 for $3.5million (£2.7m) and left a phone number.
WWE
NME

Watch Fontaines D.C. perform three tracks on ‘CBS Saturday Morning’

Fontaines D.C. performed three tracks during an appearance on CBS Saturday Morning over the weekend (April 30) – check out the videos below. The Dublin band played live renditions of one track from each of their three studio albums – ‘Liberty Belle’ from ‘Dogrel’ (2019), ‘Oh Such A Spring’ from ‘A Hero’s Death’ (2020) and ‘Jackie Down The Line’, which features on their recent record ‘Skinty Fia’.
MUSIC
NME

HAAi: the creator of a high-flying, vibrant electronic wonderland

The story of HAAi, aka Teneil Throssell, is peppered with moments of serendipitous timing, but it’s taken her ten years to create an album in any form. ‘Baby, We’re Ascending’, released on Mute [Depeche Mode, New Order] on May 27, is HAAi’s debut album across all her previous artistic iterations, and it’s a sprawling, meaty body of work that shows just who HAAi is and what she intends to do. When she first arrived in London from Australia, Throssell was in a psych band that soon fell apart. She then began collecting records and playing DJ sets before she became the resident DJ at Brixton club Phonox, learning to produce in her own time. She put out EPs on her own label Coconut Beats before Mute picked up her 2019 EP, ‘Systems Up, Windows Down’.
MUSIC
NME

Daine: future emo phenom fighting for her fiery artistic vision

It may be odd for an 19-year-old artist with no debut album to be looking back to her past – but Daine isn’t most artists. Since 2020, the Filipino-Australian, Warner-signed Daine has been making waves in the fuzzy online space between modern emo and hyperpop. She calls Charli XCX her mentor and has collaborated with Danny L. Harle and Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes. On social media, Daine projects an offbeat mix of emo glamour, tongue-in-cheek irony, and popstar mystique. Onstage, she’s genuinely intimidating, contorting herself like Sadako from The Ring.
MUSIC
NME

‘Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator’ launches on the Switch

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator has been released on the Nintendo Switch, with developer Strange Scaffold confirming it will include plenty of new content. Announced and launched yesterday (April 29), Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator has arrived on the Nintendo Switch. The game is available to buy now, and creator...
VIDEO GAMES
Slate

Writer Hannah Kirshner on Japanese Artisans and Immersive Reporting

This week, host June Thomas talks to Hannah Kirshner, author of Water, Wood, and Wild Things: Learning Craft and Cultivation in a Japanese Mountain Town. In the interview, Hannah explains how her original plan to write a cookbook turned into an immersive reporting experience, where she practiced and documented multiple artisanal disciplines, like sake brewing and wood turning. She also discusses what it was like to be an outsider navigating the norms of rural Japan.
ENTERTAINMENT

