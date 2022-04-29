ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red flag warning today, not as windy this weekend

By Ethan Huston
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlentiful sunshine warms temperatures to the low 60s today. A red flag warning is also in...

www.wgal.com

WGAL

Sunny Skies Warms Us Quickly Saturday; Showers Return Sunday

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PLEASANT. LIGHT BREEZE. HIGH: 68. The weekend is looking 50/50. The last day of April will feature wall to wall sunshine, while the first day of May, brings showers. After what was a very cold morning, with some frosty spots, highs climb into the mid and upper 60s. Breeze will be light. It is going to be quite the pleasant day. Temperatures fall back to near 60 Sunday because of clouds and showers. A warm front approaches Sunday, so keep the umbrella handy, as you’ll be dodging showers, especially, during the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts are expected between 0.25" to 0.50" with isolated higher amounts. Monday is trending drier. A stray shower is possible but most of the area is rain free. Skies are mostly cloudy, milder, with readings in the lower 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Showers To Rain, Cooler Sunday Ahead

The rest of Saturday's weather stays pleasant and seasonable with temperatures falling to the lower 60s after sunset. Cloud cover slowly lowers and thickens as our next storm system approaches from the Great Lakes. Skies become mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Surface high pressure...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Some clearing, milder today in south-central Pennsylvania

Some clearing is possible this afternoon, with a stray shower possible north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Look for more clearing toward evening. Highs will reach the low 70s. It will be partly cloudy and mild tonight, with lows near 52. We'll see increasing clouds Tuesday. On Tuesday, evening showers are...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Milder, But More Rain

Look for more seasonable temperatures this week in the Susquehanna Valley. We'll drop to near 50 tonight with some fog around and rebound to near 70 with sun giving way to more clouds. A storm now in the plains will bring rain later Tuesday into Wednesday morning. There could still be a stray shower Wednesday afternoon as again we'll be near 70. Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week with some sun and highs near 70. But a slow moving storm will bring rain back Friday into Saturday and it looks cool for Mother's Day Weekend.

