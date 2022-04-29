Red flag warning today, not as windy this weekend

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PLEASANT. LIGHT BREEZE. HIGH: 68. The weekend is looking 50/50. The last day of April will feature wall to wall sunshine, while the first day of May, brings showers. After what was a very cold morning, with some frosty spots, highs climb into the mid and upper 60s. Breeze will be light. It is going to be quite the pleasant day. Temperatures fall back to near 60 Sunday because of clouds and showers. A warm front approaches Sunday, so keep the umbrella handy, as you’ll be dodging showers, especially, during the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts are expected between 0.25" to 0.50" with isolated higher amounts. Monday is trending drier. A stray shower is possible but most of the area is rain free. Skies are mostly cloudy, milder, with readings in the lower 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO