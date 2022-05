The heavier rain is out of the area, but we have more, lighter showers passing through between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, they are out of the area. Most will NOT see an additional half an inch of rain from these extra light rain bands. A few communities in southern Minnesota might get close due to the center of low pressure moving northeast into Minnesota, allowing for those rainbands around the low to circle around into our northern counties locally. Don't put the umbrellas away just yet, as we have more rain in the forecast during the work week.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO