5 things to know this Friday, April 29

By Michael O'Brien
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says to get ready for a sunny spring weekend. Today’s five things to know feature’s Albany recommending masks indoors, crews rescuing a stranded canoeist in Schoharie Creek, and police say that the Oneonta student death is no longer suspicious.

1. Albany CSD recommends wearing masks indoors

The Albany School District is strongly recommending students and staff wear masks inside school buildings. The district said it has seen a significant increase in the number of positive COVID cases among students and staff.

Albany CSD recommends mask wearing indoors

2. Crews rescue stranded canoeist in Schoharie Creek

Crews worked to rescue a person who was stranded on Schoharie Creek in Middleburg.

Crews rescue stranded canoeist in Schoharie County

3. Cohoes police looking for missing woman

Cohoes police searching for missing woman

4. Police Chief: Oneonta student death no longer suspicious

The Oneonta police chief told NEWS10 that the death of a SUNY Oneonta student is no longer considered suspicious. The Columbia High School graduate, Tyler Lopresti-Castro, died from extended exposure to extreme cold in January.

SUNY student’s death no longer considered suspicious

5. 200 pounds of marijuana seized in Queensbury

A man has been arrested after police allegedly seized over 200 pounds of marijuana from his vehicle during a traffic stop.

200 pounds of marijuana seized during Queensbury traffic stop

