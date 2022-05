Oakland County spends about $30 million every year to help residents looking for jobs or who need training to find a new line of work. “The Great Resignation that everyone is talking about is what I call The Great Upgrade,” said Jennifer Llewellyn, manager of the Oakland County Workforce Development Division manager. “More people are saying ‘I think I want to do something different, something new.’ And that’s what we’re here to help.”

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO