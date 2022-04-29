Tracking Friday's Rain

We drop back into the 40s for highs on Sunday before we slowly warm up the rest of the week. As rain chances finally become more rare by the middle of the week, that is when the warm up will begin to speed up back towards the upper-50s and low-60s we saw prior to Sunday.
If you thought we were done with rain, well that is not the case. We have more rain on the way around sunset late Monday and continuing through early Tuesday morning. Showers will wrap up early, around 8-9 AM. Even with them happening, they will not cause impacts due to the low rainfall amount. Higher rainfall totals will come farther south. You may run into some limited visibility i northern Iowa depending on what time you leave for the morning commute.
We are certainly making up for the lack of snow this past winter, with our recent spring light soaks! And it's just what we need, an inch here, another inch there, adding up to 10.42" for our snow melt/rainfall year-to-date total so far for 2022! 6.83" of that took place for the month of April alone! That means April has seen about 66%, or nearly 2/3 of the year's moisture!
A few showers move in Monday night, with another light soaking rain arriving for Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder will likely be heard, but severe storms stay out of the forecast once again. As of Monday morning, the area was 2.75" above-normal for our year-to-date moisture total, sitting at 10.42". We look to stay above-normal for a while, thanks to the showers Monday night, and the light soak (near 1" of rain possible) throughout the day Thursday.
Clouds will be sticking around all-day today, with a little trying to peek out here and there at times today. The lower clouds may give way to a sprinkle or two, with the chance for a more steady rain holding off until later this evening/overnight. The clouds and the light NW wind will keep our highs cool today, only the upper 40s for many, with a few lucky ones reaching the lower 50s. 63° is our average high though this time of the year!
With all the rain we have been seeing over the past couple weeks, it has reversed the drought conditions we had been experiencing locally since about this time last year. We are nearly 3" above average for rainfall so far this year, and we could see that mark extended with a couple more rain chances before next weekend.
Those three words easily sum up April 2022. In each category we were either in the top 10 or just outside of it. Let's start with wind, but cause it was noticeably windier this April vs others of past. This was the 4th windiest on record and the windiest since the 1980s. We had roughly 270 hours where the wind speed was 20 mph or more. The average daily wind on the month was 16.2 mph with the windiest on record average 16.7 mph each day. The 70 year average is 13.6 mph. This puts April 2022 in about the 10 percentile for windiest Aprils.
We're riding right on the edge of this next disturbance sliding through. North Iowa is looking likely to see peristent showers overnight. It will be a sharp cutoff on the northern edge though. Moving to areas along and north of I90, not much is expected. Amounts will widely range because of this. A sharp ramp up to 1/3" to 1/2" of rain is possible south of US 18, even more further south. But others will not register anything in the rain gauge north.
The dry period is likely going to be short-lived for us, as more showers are in the forecast for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Unlike what we have been seeing the past several days, this bout of rain will be very brief. Much like what we have been seeing, any bigger impacts will occur south of us. It is too early to tell rainfall totals, but there could be limited visibility on the commute into work Tuesday morning depending on how hard the rain is falling. Higher rainfall totals will likely come in northern Iowa than southern Minnesota, but we will have more details on these as we get closer to this rain chance.
It's not going to feel like the beginning of May heading into work Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s with wind chills closer to freezing. Temperatures will rise quickly into the mid-40s by 10AM, but they will not rise much beyond this. Most of our area will fail to top 50, but a few communities in northern Iowa will be able to top the mark. We're still going to have cloudy skies.
