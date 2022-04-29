Tracking Friday's Rain

The dry period is likely going to be short-lived for us, as more showers are in the forecast for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Unlike what we have been seeing the past several days, this bout of rain will be very brief. Much like what we have been seeing, any bigger impacts will occur south of us. It is too early to tell rainfall totals, but there could be limited visibility on the commute into work Tuesday morning depending on how hard the rain is falling. Higher rainfall totals will likely come in northern Iowa than southern Minnesota, but we will have more details on these as we get closer to this rain chance.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO