It happens to the best of us. Here are some restaurant meals to cure a hangover in Charlotte

As Lady Gaga once said, “I’ve had a little bit too much.”

We’ve all been there. Headache, dry mouth, nausea — those are the surefire signs of a hangover.

Perhaps you enjoyed a bit too much of Charlotte’s robust craft beer scene.

Maybe last night’s happy hour got a bit out of hand. But it’ll all be OK because you can help cure today’s blues with a breakfast and some smart tips from nutritionists in the area.

Why you’re hungover

YOU’RE DEHYDRATED: McKenzie Caldwell, a Charlotte-based registered dietitian who focuses on women’s health, said the biggest reason behind hangover symptoms is dehydration. And, she notes, alcohol is also a toxin, so when it builds up in the body, it can manifest such symptoms.

YOU GOT BAD SLEEP: Your hangover symptoms can also be affected by what else you did during the day. “It’s not always the thing you’re drinking or the amount, but it may depend on how the rest of your day went,” said Terah Starbuck, a registered dietitian with Nutrition HealthWorks. “So if you didn’t sleep well, that will also contribute to your body not being able to absorb, digest and process the alcohol efficiently.”





YOU FORGOT TO EAT: Another factor contributing to a hangover is drinking on an empty stomach, said Cheryl Buckley, a registered dietitian and nutritionist. “A lot of times, people will be like ‘Oh, I know I’m going to go out and drink, so I’m actually going to cut back on what I’m eating.’” But if you skip on a meal, you can get really inebriated really fast. So, Buckley recommends a pre-festivities meal of a protein with a complex carb.

What next?

But say you didn’t hydrate or eat before you indulged, and now you’re waking up feeling the full effects of your libations. What can you do?

“Really getting some electrolytes in with your water will help you stay adequately hydrated, especially in this warm weather,” Caldwell said. Caldwell notes that when you sweat or go to the bathroom, you’re not just losing water; you’re losing electrolytes, or essential minerals, that need to be replaced.

She and others recommended any electrolyte-laden beverages, like Gatorade or Liquid I.V.

Does Hair of the Dog work?

Now, perhaps the question you’ve been waiting for: Is there any benefit to Hair of the Dog after a night out?

Buckley said she hasn’t seen any science that backs drinking again to stave off a hangover. Though a mimosa or bloody Mary is often served at the brunch table, it’s not likely to be the best way to perk up.

The best part: Eat

We’d all like to think that next time, we’ll be more responsible. But in the case of overindulgence emergency, we’ve rounded up some places around Charlotte — some fancy and some casual — offering a solid hangover meal.

This isn’t a comprehensive list. Let us know if we missed your favorites.

Location: 501 E 36th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Offering Cajun, Southern and Lowcountry cuisine, Boudreaux’s is a solid place to drown your hangover sorrows with some bold food. Four words: Hollandaise. On. The. Omelet.

Location: 5100 South Boulevard, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: South End

Location: 2934 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza-Shamrock

Location: 2130 Ayrsley Town Boulevard, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Arysley/Olde Whitehall

For a quick grab-and-go option that satisfies, consider a bánh mì. Yes, there are likely multiple kinds of meat in your sandwich, but the veggies inside will kick start your recovery. Plus, at Crispy, the price is right with a sandwich running you only $7.

Location: 1857 E. 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Originally from Chapel Hill, this restaurant in Elizabeth offers a robust selection of liquors if you’re the hair of the dog type. You can also get a brunch burger here, customizable with bacon or mushrooms.

Location: 617 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: Cotswold

It’s a Cotswold classic, and it offers breakfast anytime. Diners can go sweet or savory with options including big pancakes and breakfast burritos.

Location: 3001 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Make sure you get here before 11 a.m., so you can enjoy the breakfast menu (read: bagels). The bagel with lox and all the fixings is about $11. Add a bag of chips for the full hangover-vanquishing effect.

The Good Wurst Company is located on Central Avenue. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Location: 3106 N. Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

This NoDa hotspot is known for its fried chicken, but on your weekend hangover adventure, don’t miss the biscuits with gravy. And why not add a bloody Mary?

Nashville Hot Chicken at Haberdish. Courtesy of Haberdish

Location: 2909 N Davidson Street, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

For those who want to keep the party going, Heist offers plenty of locally made craft beer. When it comes to the Sunday brunch, consider ordering its Breakfast of Champions — turkey sausage, buttermilk biscuits, bacon, breakfast potatoes and eggs. That’ll scare away any hangover.

Location: 301 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Camp North End

This Camp North End favorite doesn’t offer brunch, but if you’re the kind to sleep in, the opening time of 4:30 p.m. may work for you. Don’t miss the smoked beef belly.

The interior of Leah & Louise is influenced after a Memphis-style juke joint. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Location: 2820 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Grab some Korean-style Brussels sprouts alongside an order of fried potatoes to start off your meal at this cheffy spot, and if you’re still hungry, try out the sweet side of things with the cinnamon toast brulee.

Location: 3046 N Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Be kind to the planet and grab a vegan brunch at Oh My Soul. There are plenty of options for shareable plates or things to enjoy yourself, such as a stack of vegan nachos.

Oh My Soul’s patio offers plenty of shade. Melissa Oyler/CharlotteFive

Location: 3112 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Shamrock

This one’s tried and true, recommended by ... an unnamed CharlotteFive reporter. Though the Pasadita tamales are solid anytime, there’s nothing better to soak up the night before than this comforting, meaty, carby dish.

Location: All over the South

Neighborhood: Multiple

You know it. You love it. Scattered, smothered and covered hashbrowns with a cup of black coffee are just what you need right now.