Missing man found dead in Sumner Co.

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Freddie Smith as the man who lost his life while 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva as the man who suffered injuries following a head-on collision Sunday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Bell Road and Ned Shelton Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that Freddie Smith was heading north on Bell Road [...]

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO