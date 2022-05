Supporters and opponents of abortion rights clashed in front of the US Supreme Court building after Politico reported an early draft opinion that would effectively kill Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey. Police officers were already on hand and barricades blocked the steps to the Supreme Court building before protesters began to show up late Monday evening. Many students at universities that dot the nation’s capital descended on the complex with candles with sombre moods. “I feel like this is, in a way a funeral,” Sabrina, who declined to give a last name. “Something that’s really representative of...

