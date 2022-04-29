ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Girls Gone Viral: Check Out This Hilarious Remix TikTok Trend That’s Got Us Cackling

By teale greene
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hudU7_0fNuSaOr00

Clever Creators Remix TikTok Video Of Clumsy Girl And The Result Is Golden

Every day there seems to be a new challenge or trend that has the internet in a chokehold.  Some trends highlight talent, some are humorous, some are just plain pointless, but that’s the intrigue of social media! It’s hard to track exactly what type of content will pop off and spread like wildfire.  On TikTok, it’s the most unlikely sounds that turn out to be the most used.

In case you’re not quite hip to Gen Z lingo, “sounds” on TikTok are the selected audio accompanying a video. Many creators use sounds saved on the app, and using trending sounds may garner an instant influx of views.  This is how many a videos end up viral. Because the sounds are so easily copied from the original video, sounds tend to trend incredibly fast! In this particular viral TikTok, a user by the name of Katey Lorrell uploads a video of her attempting to record but bumping into her bedpost an yelping.  However, the tone in her exclamation made it easily interchangeable with popular song lyrics.

@kateylorrell

Just trying to show my fit off but the good lord had other plans #voiceeffects #ScreamItOut #hurt

♬ original sound – Kate

As if the initial embarrassment of the stumble wasn’t enough, creators then started adding their videos side by side with the original, and singing songs such a “My Boo” by Kelly Rowland or “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees. As pitiful as it was, you have got to love the humor and creativity! Peep a few of the most hilarious remix videos of this “Ah” sound that we can’t stop laughing at!

1. @j.c.leach

@j.c.leach

#duet with @kateylorrell I had to get groovy one time

♬ original sound - Kate

2. @peningtonn

@peningtonn

#duet with @kateylorrell

♬ original sound - Kate

3. @omgitsnikefinesse

@omgitsnikefinesse

#duet with @kateylorrell hahaha aye who squealed in the background?

♬ original sound - Kate

4. @officialjalam

@officialjalam

#duet with @kateylorrell couldn't resist i hope you are okay, Katey!

♬ original sound - Kate

5. @bashtheentertainer

@bashtheentertainer

#duet with @kateylorrell I’m a fool I swear #lol #bashtheentertainer #comedy

♬ original sound - Kate

6. @raspberryjuice33

@raspberryjuice33

#duet with @kateylorrell #shine #collectivesoul #PassTheBIC #HPSustainableSounds #rock #metaltok

♬ original sound - Kate

7. @hamiltonmusical

@hamiltonmusical

#duet with @Kate Shout out to our newly created W6 track for one note only!

♬ original sound - Kate

8. @mrjonzmusic

@mrjonzmusic

#duet with @kateylorrell #fyp #myfirstduet #singalong #funny

♬ original sound - Kate

9. @reppertoire

@reppertoire

#duet with @kateylorrell The new Avada Kedavra trend? Ouch though, hope you’re okay #harrypotter #ouch #soundtrack #avadakedavra

♬ original sound - Kate

10. @isaiahpapaya

@isaiahpapaya

#duet with @kateylorrell #fyp #funny #stolen

♬ original sound - Kate

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Rowland
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy