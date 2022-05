An overnight house fire has left a $200,000 damage tab in the City of Buffalo.

Crews were called to the home on Monroe Street, between Sycamore and Genesee around 1:30 Friday morning.

Two people living at the home were taken to ECMC. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

At this point, investigators don't know what sparked the fire, but say they believe it began on the first floor.