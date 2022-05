ATLANTA — A Nigerian national living in Georgia is in trouble for her role in a conspiracy that defrauded two government agencies out of nearly $1 million. Ivie Shevon Sajere, 38, from Suwanee, has been sentenced to prison for two years and six months for the false filing of thousands of online applications for Social Security Administration (SSA) retirement benefits and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster benefits.

