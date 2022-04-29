Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Fulton; Sharp The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Hardy affecting Sharp and Fulton Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Hardy. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Some flooding in City Park and in River Bend Campground. Water may be near homes along the riverbank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage later in the afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Spring River Hardy 10.0 10.8 Tue 12 AM 4.9 4.3 4.3 13.0 7 AM 5/03

FULTON COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO