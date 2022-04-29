ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilling winds to subside today, amazing weather set for weekend

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says the breezy winds will linger through the day but fade away as the weekend arrives!

NOW: Feeling chilly to start the day, with feels like temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. Breezy winds will linger through the day.

NEXT: Amazing weather for the weekend! Lots of sun and light winds. Rain returns on Monday.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Chilly at first but feeling better later in the day. Breezy NW winds of 10-25 mph. Still dry around with concerns of fire concerns. High: 61

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies with light winds. Lows around 37.

SATURDAY: Sunny and feeling milder. Highs around 64. Lows around 41 degrees.

SUNDAY: MAY 1 – Mostly sunny throughout the day, with some cloud cover for later in the afternoon/evening hours. Highs around 68. Lows around 47 degrees.

MONDAY: Scattered showers likely through the day, and feeling cooler. Highs around 58. Lows around 49.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with temps bouncing back. Highs around 62. Lows around 51.

