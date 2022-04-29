Chilling winds to subside today, amazing weather set for weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says the breezy winds will linger through the day but fade away as the weekend arrives!

NOW: Feeling chilly to start the day, with feels like temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. Breezy winds will linger through the day.

NEXT: Amazing weather for the weekend! Lots of sun and light winds. Rain returns on Monday.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

FORECAST:

TODAY: Chilly at first but feeling better later in the day. Breezy NW winds of 10-25 mph. Still dry around with concerns of fire concerns. High: 61

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies with light winds. Lows around 37.

SATURDAY: Sunny and feeling milder. Highs around 64. Lows around 41 degrees.

SUNDAY: MAY 1 – Mostly sunny throughout the day, with some cloud cover for later in the afternoon/evening hours. Highs around 68. Lows around 47 degrees.

MONDAY: Scattered showers likely through the day, and feeling cooler. Highs around 58. Lows around 49.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with temps bouncing back. Highs around 62. Lows around 51.