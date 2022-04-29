Weekend warmup: Sunny, warmer for the weekend just in time for the LI Marathon

It will be sunny and warmer this weekend on Long Island, making it perfect for the Long Island Marathon Sunday.

News 12 Storm Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says it will be less windy and feel much warmer both Saturday and Sunday before a chance for rain returns Monday.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with less wind. Highs near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Sunset: 7:48.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with lows near 44. West to north winds 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with highs near 64. Lows near 47.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain showers. Highs near 57. Mostly cloudy at night with lows near 47.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows near 49.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain. Warmer with highs near 67. Lows near 50.