ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend warmup: Sunny, warmer for the weekend just in time for the LI Marathon

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

It will be sunny and warmer this weekend on Long Island, making it perfect for the Long Island Marathon Sunday.

News 12 Storm Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says it will be less windy and feel much warmer both Saturday and Sunday before a chance for rain returns Monday.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with less wind. Highs near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Sunset: 7:48.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kQZQ_0fNuRKR800

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with lows near 44. West to north winds 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with highs near 64. Lows near 47.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2HHM_0fNuRKR800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c291t_0fNuRKR800

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain showers. Highs near 57. Mostly cloudy at night with lows near 47.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dhm0t_0fNuRKR800

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows near 49.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain. Warmer with highs near 67. Lows near 50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dGPL_0fNuRKR800

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Calm Tuesday, more rain coming to LI this week

There will be a break from the rain Tuesday followed by an up-and-down weather week. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says the calm weather won't last long as rain showers are likely for Wednesday. Thursday looks to be the day of the week with sun and highs...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Unsettled weather passes through the region all week long

Cloudy skies will prevail Tuesday, but it will be drier, Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says. This week looks unsettled with a few systems passing through the region. Teeling says it looks like more rain is possible on Wednesday and again Friday into Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and cool with...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Dreary drizzle for most of week in the Hudson Valley

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says most of the week will be wet, with Cinco De Mayo seeing the best weather of the week. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry and seasonable. High near 63. Showers return at night. Lows around 49. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and dreary with occasional showers, drizzle...
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Meteorologist#Just In Time#Long Island#Sunset#Northwest
News 12

Long Island school mourns loss of fourth grader at Little League game

Grief counselors were at schools in Long Beach Monday after the death of a fourth grader. News 12 has learned the little boy died Friday while playing in a Long Beach-Lido Little League game. Officials say Lazar LaPenna, a fourth grader at East Elementary School, was playing a game at...
News 12

Asian American woman attacked in Queens

Police in New York City have released video of an attack on an Asian American person in Queens. The incident happened last week. Police say a 68-year-old woman tried to cross the street when a man went to her and punche her. Police are now trying to figure out who...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Police: Motorcyclist, 20, from Milford killed in crash

A 20-year-old Milford man has died following accident involving a car and motorcycle. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane in Milford. Police say by Austin Micha was traveling west on Boston Post Road when he collided a Lexus traveling...
MILFORD, NJ
News 12

Splish Splash, no cash: Water park goes cashless for 2022 season

Splish Splash will only accept credit, debit or mobile payments beginning May 28, the start of the water park’s 2022 season. For those with cash only, there will be kiosks inside the park where guests can put as much as $500 on a prepaid card. It can be used throughout the park, and any leftover money can be used at any location that accepts MasterCard.
LIFESTYLE
News 12

What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?

Depending on your destination, it could result in an unexpected change in plans, such as being required to stay isolated in a hotel. It's why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you have backup plans ready if you're traveling abroad. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

NYPD seeks public's help identifying Brooklyn rape suspect

The NYPD says they are looking for help finding a man connected to a rape that occurred on April 21. Police say the man goes by the name “Todd” and that the female victim was seen walking inside Monument Walk around 11:30 p.m. Once inside, police say the suspect made sexual advances which the woman declined.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy