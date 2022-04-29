ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, NY

12 Making a Difference: Northport Native Garden Initiative

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aw00n_0fNuR8vf00

What started as a project to beautify a corner of Northport has turned into so much more.

Northport Native Garden is a nonprofit organization that shows residents the positive impact that native landscaping has on their local ecosystem.

Native plants are essential to supporting living landscapes across the United States.

The term 'native' means that these plant species are naturally occurring, and actively support the biodiversity within a particular region.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northport, NY
Society
City
Northport, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plants#Biodiversity#Nonprofit Organization
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fatal European Virus Spreading Across New York

A virus from Europe that kills most infected humans, especially children, has now been found in birds in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed late last week that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus has been found in multiple wild bird species in several areas of New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
News 12

Long Island school mourns loss of fourth grader at Little League game

Grief counselors were at schools in Long Beach Monday after the death of a fourth grader. News 12 has learned the little boy died Friday while playing in a Long Beach-Lido Little League game. Officials say Lazar LaPenna, a fourth grader at East Elementary School, was playing a game at...
News 12

NYPD: Man stabs employee, customer at 24-hour Bronx laundromat

Police are looking for a man who stabbed two people inside a neighborhood laundromat in Allerton. The brutal attack happened last Friday, and part of it was caught on video. A female employee and a male customer were stabbed inside a 24-hour laundromat during a robbery attempt on Boston Road at 3 a.m.
BRONX, NY
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
News 12

Elmsford vet charged with abusing animals

An Elmsford veterinarian has been charged with abusing animals. Authorities say Javier Diaz was caught on camera punching and kicking multiple animals while their owners were waiting in the lobby. Javier Diaz took off running as he left Elmsford Village Court Friday. The veterinarian and owner of Main Street Animal...
ELMSFORD, NY
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy