12 Making a Difference: Northport Native Garden Initiative

Northport Native Garden Initiative
What started as a project to beautify a corner of Northport has turned into so much more.
Northport Native Garden is a nonprofit organization that shows residents the positive impact that native landscaping has on their local ecosystem.
Native plants are essential to supporting living landscapes across the United States.
The term 'native' means that these plant species are naturally occurring, and actively support the biodiversity within a particular region.
