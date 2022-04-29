ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tranmere’s Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris set to return after suspension

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOmgp_0fNuQusZ00

Tranmere are boosted by the return of Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris from suspension as they host relegated Oldham in their final Sky Bet League Two home match of the season.

The pair have both served four-match bans after being sent off against Carlisle earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy is also set to return after missing last week’s loss at Stevenage with a knock.

Tom Davies is also back in contention but Callum McManaman is unavailable after suffering a concussion.

Oldham are playing for pride after their relegation from the EFL was confirmed amid chaotic scenes last weekend.

Manager John Sheridan will be hoping to ensure the campaign ends on a positive note after committing his future to the club for another season.

Latics will again be without defender Carl Piergianni this weekend as he completes a three-match suspension for his sending off against Northampton.

Forward Tope Obadeyi will be assessed after missing the last two games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sunderland boss Alex Neil: We got the job done

Alex Neil admitted it was a case of “job done” after Sunderland secured a play-off spot with a 1-0 win at Morecambe. A goal from Nathan Broadhead earned the Black Cats the three points they needed to seal a place in the top seven in Sky Bet League One, while Morecambe survived the drop as both Gillingham and Fleetwood lost.
SOCCER
newschain

Wigan secure League One title with victory over Shrewsbury

Wigan sealed promotion to the Championship as League One champions with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury. A 43rd-minute own goal from Josh Vela and a second-half brace from Will Keane ensured that Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches. Keane also won...
SOCCER
newschain

AFC Wimbledon relegated after defeat at home to Accrington

AFC Wimbledon’s relegation from Sky Bet League One was confirmed after a dramatic 4-3 defeat at home to Accrington. Goals from Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Colby Bishop, Michael Nottingham and John O’Sullivan proved too much for Mark Bowen’s Dons at Plough Lane. That was despite a spirited effort in...
SOCCER
newschain

Chris Wilder: Middlesbrough in decent nick going into final game

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder believes his side’s 3-1 win against Stoke puts them in “decent nick” going into their final game. Lewis Baker scored a first-half own goal and Crooks struck in each half before Nick Powell scored a stoppage-time consolation for the Potters. The result keeps...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Piergianni
Person
Callum Mcmanaman
Person
Kieron Morris
Person
Tope Obadeyi
newschain

Leam Richardson hails his support network after Wigan seal League One title

Leam Richardson was quick to credit everybody but himself as he saw Wigan finally seal the League One title with a 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury. A 43rd-minute own goal from Josh Vela and a second-half brace from Will Keane ensured that Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches. Keane also won the division’s Golden Boot with 26 goals.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tranmere#Efl
newschain

Scott Tanser commits to St Mirren until the summer of 2024

St Mirren have secured left-back Scott Tanser on a contract until the summer of 2024. Tanser has made 35 appearances since joining from St Johnstone last summer. The 27-year-old had signed a one-year deal with the option for a further 12 months but has extended his contract further. Manager Stephen...
SOCCER
newschain

Doncaster’s relegation confirmed as they draw at Oxford

Doncaster’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two was confirmed following a 1-1 draw with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium. Rovers went into the game needing victory, a 29-goal swing and other results to go their way. Billy Bodin opened the scoring for Oxford in the 23rd minute, chesting the...
SOCCER
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday see off Portsmouth to book play-off place

Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs with a stylish 4-1 win over Portsmouth. A midweek victory at Fleetwood meant the Owls started the day fourth but still needing a win to guarantee a top-six finish. That looked unlikely when George Hirst, a former Wednesday...
SOCCER
newschain

Yeovil held in frustrating stalemate by 10-man Wealdstone

Wealdstone survived almost an hour with 10 men to frustrate Yeovil in a goalless National League draw at Huish Park. Wealdstone had been on top in the early going, with Luke Wilkinson and Morgan Williams making goal-line clearances in quick succession to deny Alex Dyer and David Sesay before the half-hour mark.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

James Anderson welcomes chance to earn England recall

James Anderson would relish the chance to help England “get back to winning Test matches” under new captain Ben Stokes. The 39-year-old seam ace was omitted from England’s West Indies tour in March, alongside fellow veteran pace star Stuart Broad. England lost the Test series without their...
SPORTS
newschain

Winning every game is ‘impossible’ – Antonio Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte thinks it will be “impossible” for his side to win all five of their remaining games. Striker Harry Kane said earlier this week that his side had to have a 100 per cent record between now and the end of the season if they were to pip Arsenal to Champions League qualification.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stylish success sees Buckaroo enter Irish 2,000 Guineas picture

Buckaroo booked a potential Irish 2,000 Guineas challenge as he got back to winning ways with a stylish victory in the Coolmore Arizona Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh. Beaten only a short head on his reappearance in the Group Three Ballysax Stakes, the drop back to a mile...
ANIMALS
newschain

Paddy Madden secures another win for leaders Stockport

Stockport ensured they finished the Bank Holiday weekend as the Vanarama National League leaders with a narrow 1-0 victory at Chesterfield. Paddy Madden scored the only goal from the penalty spot just before half-time and the Spireites were unable to come back into the game. The spot-kick was awarded for...
SOCCER
newschain

‘We’ve given ourselves a fighting chance’ – Tranmere boss Micky Mellon

Micky Mellon praised his Tranmere players after they took the play-off race to the final day by beating Oldham 2-0. Rovers saw off the already-relegated Latics with goals from Josh Hawkes and Kane Hemmings and will go into League Two’s last round of games needing to win at Leyton Orient and hope for favours elsewhere to snatch a top-seven finish.
SOCCER
newschain

Ruben Rodrigues moves Notts County to the brink of the play-offs

Ruben Rodrigues edged Notts County closer to a Vanarama National League play-off place by scoring the only goal at Meadow Lane to sink already-relegated Dover 1-0. Portuguese striker Rodrigues’ 18th league goal of the season – his 20th in all competitions – kept Notts in fifth place, six points above eighth-placed Dagenham with two games to play.
SOCCER
newschain

Boris Johnson to be interviewed on GMB for first time in five years

Boris Johnson is to be interviewed on Good Morning Britain for the first time in almost five years by the show’s presenter Susanna Reid. The Prime Minister was last interviewed on the ITV breakfast show in 2017 when he was foreign secretary. During this morning’s show, presenter Kate Garraway...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy