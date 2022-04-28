ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Girls Tennis – Greenwich 5, Ridgefield 2

By FCIAC
fciac.net
 3 days ago

Singles: Sneh Dagar (R) def. Ivanna Diez De Bonilla 7-5, 6-4; Kyra Dybas (G)...

www.fciac.net

Comments / 0

Related
Westerly Sun

Crew: Stonington wins four races in regatta with Sacred Heart, Guilford

STONINGTON — Stonington High's top varsity girls and boys boats earned wins against Sacred Heart and Guilford on Saturday. Stonington's first varsity eight girls crew boat won with a time of 5:19.1 on the 1,500-meter Mystic River course. Those in the boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley...
STONINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield rallies past E.O. Smith in softball

Meredith Higgins came through for the Enfield High softball team for the second straight game like a senior should. The shortstop’s two-run double plated the tying and lead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday as the host Eagles rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat E.O. Smith 6-5 in a CCC East game.
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Greenwich, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Greenwich, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy