Girls Tennis – Greenwich 5, Ridgefield 2

Two Bridgeport teens have won a regional chess competition. Jithya Sajeevan,13, placed first in her category at the 14th annual Foxwoods Chess Open. Sebastian Lopez, a seventh grader at Saint Theresa School in Trumbull who is from Bridgeport, took second place in the competition. The competition was held at Foxwoods...
STONINGTON — Stonington High's top varsity girls and boys boats earned wins against Sacred Heart and Guilford on Saturday. Stonington's first varsity eight girls crew boat won with a time of 5:19.1 on the 1,500-meter Mystic River course. Those in the boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley...
Meredith Higgins came through for the Enfield High softball team for the second straight game like a senior should. The shortstop’s two-run double plated the tying and lead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday as the host Eagles rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat E.O. Smith 6-5 in a CCC East game.
One of the best byproducts of high school kids playing basketball at Mohegan Sun Arena often comes in warmups, where looks of hope and wonder tethered to the rhythms of a professional arena are affixed not merely to the faces of the players, but the coaches, too. And this was...
