ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How to combat our heavy clay soil? The key is in these grubby little composting tips

By Dennis Patton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Composting can be rewarding, but challenges may arise. All gardeners know the value of compost as the best material to combat and amend our heavy clay soils. Compost is a rich organic matter that loosens clay and improves soil aeration, as well as water holding capacity. Just as importantly, it feeds the diverse beneficial life teeming in our soils. The bottom line is compost helps enhance and build healthy soil.

Composting is a natural process that happens every day in nature. The compost pile is alive and full of microscopic organisms feeding on plant debris. This process is constantly working behind the scenes, slowly breaking down plant and animal debris. Home composting can become more complicated as we attempt to control and speed up the process. When we hurry along the process is where challenges might arise. Providing the correct environment to promote organism growth facilitates the process. They need what we need: oxygen, water and food.

Food is more than the debris. It’s a mix of carbon, the dried and brown materials, and nitrogen, which tend to be moist and green. We are likely to have plenty of carbon rich browns but few nitrogen rich greens. Without the greens the process slows.

Fall leaves and dried woody stems are the most common materials available to us to compost. Fresh, moist, green plant materials are limited. The challenge is to adequately supplement the lack of nitrogen greens to feed the appetite of the decomposers. Simply put, limited nitrogen slows the process.

Nitrogen can be easily added to the compost pile by adding and mixing composted manure-based fertilizers with the browns. The other option is to toss in a few handfuls of garden fertilizer containing nitrogen. This source may not be organic but once it dissolves in water the nitrogen is released and available for consumption.

Another challenge is moisture management. A highly functioning compost bin should have the moisture content of a damp sponge. Dried materials are extremely slow to break down into compost. Watering the compost bin can accelerate the process.

Ideally the material should be watered when you add it to the bin. When you water at the same time you add new material, you ensure moisture is within the bin from top to bottom. Once the materials dry out it can be difficult to rewet organic matter, as the moisture often runs off instead of soaking in. As the compost progresses the pile can be turned every few weeks, giving us another opportunity to add more nitrogen and water. Adding while turning mixes the needed food and water throughout the pile, which speeds up the process.

Oxygen is rarely lacking in the compost bin. It is trapped in the small spaces and pores in and around the materials. Turning the compost materials helps to replenish and revitalize needed oxygen as it fills the small openings and holes.

No one will ever fail at composting. It will happen naturally. We often feel like a failure because of how long it takes to harvest the rich organic matter. My ah-ha moment was realizing the compost bin is alive, not just full of dead plant debris. Just like us, the decomposers need food, water and oxygen. When we provide the essential elements, and some patience, we are on track to have a finished batch of prized compost that will enrich our garden soils.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clay Soil#Home Composting#Soil Moisture
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Kansas City Star

KC Property Group helps homeowners get back to what matters

Maintaining a house is challenging and often expensive, and the selling process can be daunting, even overwhelming, especially if the house needs repairs. With spring just around the corner, get back to what matters in life and let KC Property Group turn an unwanted house into cash, hassle-free, and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. Call them today for a no-obligation property assessment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
396
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy