The NFL Draft came to a close in the afternoon of Saturday, April 30, and seven players from the three state schools in Iowa had their dreams realized. Eleven others soon joined, being offered undrafted free agent (UDFA) contracts, where they were able to choose which team they wanted to play for among the teams that offered them contracts (including UNI's Isaiah Weston, who signed with the Cleveland Browns).

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO