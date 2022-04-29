MHHS soccer teams to play at Greenwood

RAINBOW CITY — Evans Sizemore could not have predicted what transpired Saturday. The Westbrook Christian senior reminisced on how the program was in his first year when he started playing soccer at the school as a freshman. That Warriors team played a JV schedule in 2019. Flash forward four...
For the second year in a row, the Helena boys and girls soccer teams will both be in the second round of the playoffs after big wins on Friday, April 29. Despite being 7 miles apart, the result was the same for both teams in their opening-round matchups as the girls took down Benjamin Russell 7-1 at home and the boys notched a 4-1 road win against Stanhope Elmore.
For the first time in four years the Bartlesville High boys soccer team is going playoff fishing. The Bruins (9-5) will drop their hook in the water and try to come up with a big one when they travel next Tuesday to Tulsa to take on Union in the Class 6A Sweet 16. Starting time is 8 p.m.
Pelham used a strong pitching performance and timely hitting to down second-ranked Saraland 2-0 in Class 6A, Game 3 action in Pelham. JD Wilkins earned the complete game shutout victory for the Panthers (14-16-1), scattering 3 hits with 5 strikeouts and 4 walks against the Spartans (31-7). He needed only 87 pitches with 53 strikes.
For the fourth straight year, the Neville girls tennis team has reason to celebrate – and in front of a hometown crowd. The Lady Tigers win the Division II overall girls championship. The team clinched it outright on Thursday. But, there was still business to take care of on Friday. The Lady Tigers’ doubles team […]
Friday featured district tournament championship games on the diamond. NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/29/22) Buffalo Island Central 8, Rector 4 (2A-3 Baseball Championship) East Poinsett County 2, Rector 1 (2A-3 Softball Championship) Tuckerman 7, Cedar Ridge 5 (2A-2 Softball Championship) Melbourne 13, Salem 3 (2A-2 Baseball Championship) Manila 8, Gosnell...
When the revised Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules were released last year, there were two primary schools of thought within the softball world. Some thought that the rules would primarily benefit big-time players in big-time sports only – expecting college football and basketball’s stars to be the real beneficiaries. Another thought process was that some of softball’s biggest stars might see some benefit from the relaxed regulations, but that there wouldn’t be a large rippling effect within softball specifically.
Cameron Yoe’s Brandi Drake got a good look at the back of the Fairfield 4x100-meter relay team on the final exchange. Then Drake went and caught them. Drake passed Fairfield anchor leg Na’Kayla Conner less than five meters from the finish line, giving the Lady Yoe the Class 3A Region 3 title on Saturday afternoon at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is the schedule for the high school baseball playoffs beginning the first week of May and running up to the state tournament in Round Rock and Austin. BI-DISTRICT ROUND:. CLASS 5A:. #2 Ray vs. Laredo Martin (Best 2-of-3 Series):. Game 1: Fri. 6 PM...
As the game of high school softball constantly evolves in Alabama so does the playoff format. This is the last year for area tournaments. Starting next season there will no longer be areas and area tournaments. Softball will use a region format. The difference means instead of having a Class...
Comments / 0