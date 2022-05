THAYER AND FILLMORE COUNTIES, NE — Several people in southeast Nebraska are without power Saturday morning after storms ripped through the area Friday evening. According to Norris Public Power District, about 430 people in Thayer County are experiencing a power outage as of 8 a.m. Saturday. Many people in the county have been without power since about 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

THAYER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO