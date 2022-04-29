Houseplant of the week: Mexican rose

Echeveria fabiola is even more attractive when it flowers.

Why will I love it?

A rose in succulent form, echeveria “fabiola” is found in mountainous terrain in Mexico. Its rosette shape and pastel tones make it a pretty delight for any home, with the bonus of becoming even more attractive when it blooms.

Light or shade?

Bright light.

Where should I put it?

On a sunny, south-facing windowsill.

How do I keep it alive?

Full sunlight will ensure the beautiful leaf colour and overall healthy appearance of echeveria, so avoid shade. Without enough light, they can become “leggy” (stretched from trying to reach light), form a long stem and eventually topple over. However, at temperatures above 30C or in very intense sunlight it will need shade and extra ventilation; otherwise, the leaves will scorch or dry out. Plant in free-draining soil. Water weekly in the summer and reduce in the winter months, making sure it always dries out between watering. It can be easier to water these plants underneath, as stagnant water pooling on the leaves can damage them.

Did you know …

Around 150 species and more than 1,000 cultivars of echeveria with new hybrids are made every year.