Eyes On The Prize: This Mother-Daughter Team Is Off To The Races This Mother’s Day
By April Towery
CandysDirt
3 days ago
It might be a gamble to join your mother — or your daughter — in the family business, but Helen Johnson and daughter Tiffany Johnson Beecham do it like it’s nobody’s business. “I have three daughters and we have all been very close throughout the...
It’s hard to figure out what Michelle Hooper fell in love with first — Swiss Avenue itself or the people who live there. Regardless, when Michelle and her husband, Matthew, moved into their home at 5416 Swiss Avenue they were instantly received by the community. To give back, the Hoopers are opening their home to tourgoers for the Swiss Avenue Mother’s Day Home Tour May 7-9.
OK, procrastinators, we’ve got your back. There’s still time (but not much!) to impress Mom with an amazing gift. Read on for innovative ideas that will not only get there on time — the ladies in your life will never guess you waited until the last minute.
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Comments / 0