SUV driver rescued after collision with tractor-trailer in Shamong Township, NJ

A driver of an SUV was trapped inside a vehicle for almost an hour after a collision with a tractor-trailer in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday on Route 206 near Atison Road in Shamong Township.

Investigators say the force of the crash sent both vehicles into the woods.

The driver of the SUV had to be rescued from the wreckage.

The victim was taken to hospital, but no condition has been released.

No other injuries were reported.