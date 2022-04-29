ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Harford County Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
Investigators in Harford County are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the M&T Bank branch on Boxridge Drive in Abingdon.

Witnesses told deputies that a man approached a teller with a note saying he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect was able to leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries.

The suspect was wearing a yellow construction vest along with a mask and dark sunglasses.

ABINGDON, MD
