A partly sunny start to the day but more clouds rolling in as the morning progresses with scattered showers at times. It will stay cooler today with highs in the mid 50s range. Average high for early May is in the mid 60s. Expect scattered, light showers to continue through the afternoon and overnight with lows in the mid 40s. Some patchy fog possible overnight too. Tuesday will start damp but we’ll gradually dry out as the morning progresses. Expect some sun in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

