Riley County, KS

Kansas man hospitalized after struck by pickup on K-18

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago

RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. The Kansas...

jcpost.com

WIBW

Two Kansas men behind bars after operation allegedly finds meth

BARBER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two southwestern Kansas men are behind bars after search warrants allegedly found meth in their possession. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Friday, April 29, agents helped the Barber Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Medicine Lodge Police Department, Pratt Co. Sheriff’s Office and Harper Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest Matthew D. Schmidt, 37, of Sharon, and Caden I. Snyder, 19, of Medicine Lodge, for methamphetamine-related charges.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

2 Kansas juveniles lead police on high speed chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two juveniles after a chase. Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed that failed to stop at a stop sign at 17th and SW Oakley i Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. When officers...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Update: Person identified in fatal north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The person who died in a fatal single-car crash Saturday night in north Wichita has been identified. David Fuentes, 26, of Wichita died after crashing in the 2900 block of N Broadway at 10:05 p.m. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Fuentes was driving a silver GMC Sierra northbound on […]
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Second time this week, Kansas Highway Patrol cruiser struck

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — This is the 2nd Trooper that has been struck on the side of a Kansas highway in less than a week. “Master Trooper White had just finished assisting a motorist that had stopped on the shoulder on the Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka. His vehicle was struck by a commercial motor vehicle that failed to move over for him and he was initially trapped inside his vehicle.” — KHP.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Suspect crashed vehicle through doors of Kan. car dealership

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the cleaning crew arrived at Capital City Nissan to find the front door to the business was broken and it appeared that one of the vehicles inside the showroom was driven through one of the garage doors, according to police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OZAWKIE, KS
JC Post

KBI helps make large meth distribution bust

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
KWCH.com

Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - In addition to wreckage from Friday’s Andover tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois;...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

National Weather Service: Andover tornado rated EF3

BUTLER COUNTY —The National Weather Service preliminary damage estimate of Friday's tornado in portion of Butler and Sedgwick County indicates the tornado an EF-3. The storm was on the ground from 8:10 to 8:31p.m. and moved from northeast from eastern Sedgwick County into Andover and then toward Benton. The...
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wabaunsee Co. home destroyed by presumed tornado

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Strong storms completely destroyed a home outside of Eskridge in Wabaunsee County Friday night. Wabaunsee Co. Emergency Manager Amy Terrapin told 13 NEWS that the home is located at the intersection of Mission Valley Rd. and Massasoit Rd., which is just west of Mission Valley High School.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Teens damaged garage door, window in Ogden

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Clydesdale Dr. in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Just after 9:11 p.m. Thursday, Opportunities Unlimited reported two 14-year-old boys damaged a garage door and a window. The estimated total...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

