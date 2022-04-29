Motorcyclist seriously hurt in east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital late Thursday night after a crash on I-10 East near Lomaland.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes.

Police have not said what caused the crash and the victim has not been identified.

