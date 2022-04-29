ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Here's why Galveston beach was trending this week. It started with Rihanna.

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5mqH_0fNuKtdk00
Galveston beach was trending this week after Rihanna was pictured dipping mangoes in the water in Barbados.   (MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Galveston beach was a popular topic this week after pop culture icon Rihanna was pictured dipping mangoes in the water off the coast of Barbados. People on Twitter used the opportunity to roast a Texas coastal town while warning others not to be like RiRi and dip fruit in the water in Galveston .

In a recent Vogue interview, the fashion mogul shared that washing fruits in the ocean is common in Barbados. She said, "In Barbados, we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them." The founder of Fenty Beauty said she likes the salty flavor it gives the fruit.

The memes started rolling in after people started trying the fruit trend on social media.

"Somebody gone try this in Galveston and start glowing in the dark," @WholesomeRyan tweeted on Wednesday, April 27.

While the slander of Galveston started on Twitter this week, people on TikTok have been coming for the Texas beach for quite a bit. In March, Brandon Fox posted a video about how "ugly" he believes the beach is. It received more than 97,000 views.

@brandon0fox Y’all just don’t know where to look! #galveston #texascoast #outdoors #fishing #saltwater #flatsfishing #texas #redfish #flyfishing ♬ Kokomo - The Beach Boys

Despite people having their not-so-great opinions about Galveston beach, Visit Galveston, the official travel guide for the city, has some words for those slandering their waters right now.

"Yes, San Antonio, please drive to Galveston's beaches and dip your fruit – but don't limit yourselves to fruit dipping," Mary Beth Bassett, the senior public relations manager for Visit Galveston, tells MySA. "You can also visit museums. Take a cruise. Eat fresh Gulf seafood. Meet a penguin. Tour a tall ship. Visit Victorian mansions. Enjoy yourselves!"

We believe Visit Galveston is joking about the dipping the fruit part, but maybe stick to good ol' lime and Tajin instead, beachgoers.

Read more from Priscilla

- Stunning views without the crowds at San Antonio's Crownridge Canyon Natural Park

- San Antonio angler catches 'bucket list' 9.5-foot tiger shark at Port Aransas

- 'Exciting to see': San Antonio anime scene continues to rise to a mainstream level

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.

Comments / 3

Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s a Mystery! Creepy Dolls Have Been Washing Up on Texas Beaches, Why?

Texas beaches can make for a great time but why do these creepy dolls keep washing up on shore and where are they coming from?. Texas coastal beaches are full of sun, surf and sand and can make for a great weekend getaway or even a weeklong vacation but something strange has been washing up on those Texas beaches over the last couple of years and nobody seems to know for sure where they come from - creepy dolls.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Galveston, TX
Entertainment
Galveston, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Fresh Fruit#Mansions#Getty Images#Vogue#Araselfie#Tiktok
KXAN

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio. Texas Game Wardens with Bexar County, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, a post by Texas Game Wardens stated. At the restaurant, police found 381 “whole shark […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

This Texas City is One of The Fastest Sinking Cities in the World

A report from the World Economic Forum says one of the largest cities in Texas is also one of the fastest sinking cities in the world. Rising sea levels are a real problem for many coastal cities around the world. I've always heard that Miami would be one of the first to go if the east coast was to see a rapid rise in seal levels, but it turns out Houston, Texas may be sinking faster.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
5K+
Followers
946
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy