Here's why Galveston beach was trending this week. It started with Rihanna.

Galveston beach was trending this week after Rihanna was pictured dipping mangoes in the water in Barbados. (MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Galveston beach was a popular topic this week after pop culture icon Rihanna was pictured dipping mangoes in the water off the coast of Barbados. People on Twitter used the opportunity to roast a Texas coastal town while warning others not to be like RiRi and dip fruit in the water in Galveston .

In a recent Vogue interview, the fashion mogul shared that washing fruits in the ocean is common in Barbados. She said, "In Barbados, we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them." The founder of Fenty Beauty said she likes the salty flavor it gives the fruit.

The memes started rolling in after people started trying the fruit trend on social media.

"Somebody gone try this in Galveston and start glowing in the dark," @WholesomeRyan tweeted on Wednesday, April 27.

somebody gone try this in Galveston and start glowing in the dark https://t.co/DW80meff74 — ?‘?🏿‍?’? Father of Him (@WholesomeRyan) April 27, 2022

DO NOT DIP YOUR MANGO IN THE GALVESTON WATER pic.twitter.com/V9EmG4pbQ4 — Rosalia's mayo supplier (@Araselfie) April 28, 2022

While the slander of Galveston started on Twitter this week, people on TikTok have been coming for the Texas beach for quite a bit. In March, Brandon Fox posted a video about how "ugly" he believes the beach is. It received more than 97,000 views.

Despite people having their not-so-great opinions about Galveston beach, Visit Galveston, the official travel guide for the city, has some words for those slandering their waters right now.

"Yes, San Antonio, please drive to Galveston's beaches and dip your fruit – but don't limit yourselves to fruit dipping," Mary Beth Bassett, the senior public relations manager for Visit Galveston, tells MySA. "You can also visit museums. Take a cruise. Eat fresh Gulf seafood. Meet a penguin. Tour a tall ship. Visit Victorian mansions. Enjoy yourselves!"

We believe Visit Galveston is joking about the dipping the fruit part, but maybe stick to good ol' lime and Tajin instead, beachgoers.

