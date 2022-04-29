Indiana Man Arrested for Drunk Driving with 5-year-old Daughter

Indianapolis Man Arrested for Transporting his Five-Year-Old Daughter while Impaired Indiana State Police

Indiana State News

Trooper Angermeier was patrolling I-69 near the 36 mile-marker when he stopped the driver of a 2022 Nissan Altima for driving 90 mph in the posted 70 mph zone. The driver was identified as Tony Floyd, 36, of Indianapolis.

Floyd’s five-year-old daughter was unrestrained in the rear seat. While talking to Floyd, Trooper Angermeier detected an odor of burnt marijuana and a strong odor of alcohol. Floyd displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Floyd was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Floyd was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. The child was released to her mother.

Tony Floyd, 36, Indianapolis

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Passenger less than 18 years of age, Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officer: Trooper Brayden Angermeier, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officer: Trooper Dustin Stein, Indiana State Police