Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany summoned Turkey’s ambassador in Berlin on Friday to protest a sentence of life in prison that a Turkish court handed to a prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist. Western governments and...

cbs17

Wives of Mariupol defenders appeal for soldiers’ evacuation

ROME (AP) — Two Ukrainian women whose husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol are calling for any evacuation of civilians to also include soldiers, saying they fear the troops will be tortured and killed if left behind and captured by Russian forces.
MILITARY
cbs17

May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites

PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of people marched Sunday in cities around Europe for May Day protests to honor workers and shame governments into doing more for their citizens. In France, protesters shouted slogans against newly elected President Emmanuel Macron, a development that may set the tone for his second term.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Pope says wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but has not received a response. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch...
RELIGION
cbs17

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

ROME (AP) — For travelers heading to Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday before Europe’s peak summer tourist season, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

Appeals court thwarts Maduro ally’s claim of diplomat status

MIAMI (AP) — A federal appeals panel has thwarted an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s attempts to be recognized as a foreign diplomat, leaving it to a lower court to decide for now whether he is immune from prosecution. The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals panel did...
MIAMI, FL
cbs17

Pelosi thanks Poland for Ukraine support, meets president

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Warsaw on Monday to express gratitude to Poland for their humanitarian and other support for Ukraine. Pelosi and a half dozen U.S. lawmakers met with President Andrzej Duda and Polish lawmakers in...
FOREIGN POLICY
cbs17

Israel arrests Palestinian attackers who killed guard

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Saturday said it has arrested a pair of Palestinian assailants who allegedly shot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. The detention followed a manhunt that was launched shortly after the attack late...
MILITARY
cbs17

2 people rescued 50 hours after China building collapse

BEIJING (AP) — Two people were rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said. Separately, police arrested nine people including the building owner on suspicion of causing a major liability accident,...
ACCIDENTS
cbs17

Pelosi gives a special thanks to Fort Bragg soldiers in Poland

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made a surprise visit to Kyiv over the weekend. Pelosi was there to send a message that the U.S. stood with their NATO allies in supporting Ukraine. During her time in Europe, Pelosi also made a stop in Rzeszów, Poland with...
FORT BRAGG, NC
The Guardian

NZ’s former deputy PM banned from parliament for visiting anti-vaccine-mandate protest

New Zealand’s former deputy prime minister, Winston Peters, has been banned from parliament grounds for two years for visiting anti-vaccine-mandate protesters who occupied the grounds. The weeks-long February protests, modelled on the Canadian truckers’ “freedom convoy”, took over parliament grounds and blocked off a number of surrounding streets. In...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Thousands’ of Ukraine refugees forced into overcrowded homes as UK system branded ‘dysfunctional disaster’

Thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge in the UK have been forced to live in overcrowded accommodation, with whole families sharing single rooms, charities have warned.Many of the refugees who have come to Britain to join relatives after fleeing the war are affected, organisations working to help them say, with hundreds having registered as homeless due to poor living conditions. It comes amid claims the Home Office’s Ukraine family scheme is “half-baked”, with a senior MP branding the situation a “dysfunctional disaster” – while The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign calling for the government to go further and faster to help Ukrainians...
HOMELESS

