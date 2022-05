OMAHA — After spending two weeks in an Omaha hospital, Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris now is recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha. Norris, 40, was injured in a two-vehicle accident April 7 while responding to the Road 739 Fire eight miles north of Arapahoe on U.S. Highway 283. Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, of Elwood was a passenger in the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, Andries Van Aswegan, 28, of Arapahoe was not injured in the crash.

PHELPS COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO