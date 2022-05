Devin Booker’s return from injury couldn’t have come at a better time for the Phoenix Suns. However, the NBA isn’t happy with how it transpired. Booker suffered a hamstring strain in Game 2 of the series. Initial timelines suggested the young star could end up missing the rest of the series. But the Pelicans proved to be a significant challenge for Phoenix without Booker, causing him to return sooner than expected.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO