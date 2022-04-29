ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Mehlville School District will observe a Muslim holiday next year

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Mehlville is the first school district in the St. Louis region to observe a Muslim holiday.

The Post-Dispatch reported that after studying attendance trends, Mehlville’s School Board decided to add the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan to next year’s school calendar. The holiday falls on April 21 next year.

Top Story: 2.8 magnitude earthquake hits St. Louis area, USGS reports

It coincides with a growing immigrant and Muslim population in the district. Up to 50 percent of students observe Ramadan on some campuses.

Comments / 10

enoughisenough
3d ago

they won't allow the Bible believing people to have any rights in schools so why muslim,!!!???? this is totally WRONG on way to many levels.!!!!! this cannot be allowed.!!!

Reply(1)
14
3d ago

Why are they doing that when you can’t even say a prayer in schools.

Reply
6
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) After an emotional back and forth that took place on the Senate floor, the Senate passed the bill that will allow SNAP to be used at restaurants on Thursday. The bill proposed by Senator Angela Mosley (D - St. Louis) passed the Senate with an 18-15 vote. SNAP, the Supplement Nutrition The post Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
