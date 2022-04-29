Mehlville School District will observe a Muslim holiday next year

ST. LOUIS – Mehlville is the first school district in the St. Louis region to observe a Muslim holiday.

The Post-Dispatch reported that after studying attendance trends, Mehlville’s School Board decided to add the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan to next year’s school calendar. The holiday falls on April 21 next year.

It coincides with a growing immigrant and Muslim population in the district. Up to 50 percent of students observe Ramadan on some campuses.

